Rabbinate revokes rabbinic certification

הרבנות שללה תואר "רב" בעקבות תלונות

הרבנות הראשית שללה תעודת כושר לרבנות שכונה מרב שכונה המכהן באחת מערי הצפון, זאת בעילה של "התנהגות שאינה הולמת רב".

ידידיה בן אור , כ"ג בתשרי תשע"ז 25/10/16 20:19

שיתוף

התעודה נשללה. הרבנות הראשיתהתעודה נשללה. הרבנות הראשיתצילום: פלאש 90

The ethics committee of the Israeli Chief Rabbinate decided to revoke the certification of a Northern Israel neighborhood rabbi after complaints of indecent behavior had been filed against him, despite the fact that criminal charges were never issued against him. This was reported Tuesday in a Channel 2 report.

The ethics committee reached its decision in the wake of complaints about sexual harassment on the part of the rabbi despite the fact that a police investigation on the matter was closed. The reason for the decision was "behavior unsuited to a Rabbi." The committee heard testimony as well as receiving other evidence and the decision was taken in consultation with both chief rabbis.

The report stated that some of the acts which caused the revocation contravened Halacha even though they did not constitute a criminal act.

The decision represents a change of policy on the part of the Rabbinate which had not previously revoked rabbinic certification even in cases when criminal charges were pressed against a rabbi.

The lawyer representing the rabbi whose certification was revoked responded by saying that "these are old claims rehashed and we will appeal the decision and sue the Rabbinate for defamation."