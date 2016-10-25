Trump:Clinton foreign policy would lead to World War 3

Donald Trump says that Clinton's agressive policy on Syria would push Russia into World War Three

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump blasted rival Hillary Clinton's policy on the conflict in Syria Tuesday, saying it would "lead to World War 3."

In an interview dealing with foreign policy Trump said that defeating ISIS had to be a higher priority than removing Bashar Assad, who has been accused of massacring his own people, from power.

"What we should do is focus on ISIS. We should not be focusing on Syria." Trump said. "You’re going to end up in World War Three over Syria if we listen to Hillary Clinton."

Trump's concerns about the conflict escalating to take on global dimensions stem from Russia's increased role and presence in Syria.

"You’re not fighting Syria any more, you’re fighting Syria, Russia and Iran, all right? Russia is a nuclear country, but a country where the nukes work as opposed to other countries that talk."

Clinton has called for a more aggressive US policy on Syria. She has said that she would create no-fly zones and safe zones for Syrian civilians, a move that could potentially put US forces in conflict with the Russian forces which are backing Assad.

Trump also criticized President Barack Obama for what he called Obama's lack of interest in foreign policy. He said that Obama "wants to focus on his golf game" rather than engage with the leaders of other nations.

Moving away from foreign policy, Trump had harsh words for the GOP leadership, which he believes should be supporting him more than it currently is.

"The people are very angry with the leadership of this party, because this is an election that we will win 100 percent if we had support from the top. I think we’re going to win it anyway."