

BBC: Syrian refugees make clothes for international chains Syrian refugees are being collected from Turkish streets and sent to factories where they make clothes for international companies. Yoel Domb,

Flash 90 Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees are being collected from Turkish streets and sent to factories where they make clothes for international companies like Zara, Mango and Asus, according to a report by the BBC television program Panorama. The workers are paid about 1 pound (5 NIS) an hour for their work.



According to reports, the refugees who reach Turkey, often on their own initiative, are collected by people who offer them work and employ them for just one pound an hour. The factories sew garments for such famous companies as Marks and Spencer and Zara. However these companies claimed that they do not order their clothes from the factories but rather from external suppliers and were not responsible for factory conditions.

















