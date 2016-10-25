Amnesty International doesn't deserve special tax status

MK Smotrich receives support from other MKs for his call to remove Amnesty International from list of organizations that get tax benefits.

Members of the Knesset Finance Committee referred MK Bezalel Smotrich's (Jewish Home) call for Amnesty International to be removed from the list of organizations which are seeking to be recognized for deductions under Paragraph 46 of the tax code to committee chairman Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism).

The Finance Committee is expected to approve the list of 76 organizations, including Amnesty international, on Thursday.

MK Mickey Zohar (Likud), a member of the Finance Committee, told Arutz Sheva that approving the list as is would be a bad decision. "Every few months we discuss which organizations should receive this benefit. But we have to make sure that the organizations who receive this benefit really deserve it, and organizations that don't deserve it should not receive it."

He said that Amnesty International was one of those undeserving organizations. "This classification is intended for organizations which work to better the State of Israel and work with Israel's values. I believe that this organization is working to harm the State of Israel and is taking any opportunity to limit the state's power to defend itself. We should not be encouraging donors to give to this kind of organization. I hope that on Thursday we will be able to prevent this from happening."

Easlier today, Smotrich called on Gafni to remove Amnesty International from the list because of its reports which accuse Israel of war crimes during Operation Protective Edge and its accusation that Israel has carried out "summary executions" of innocent Arabs during the so-called "Stabbing Intifada."

"What nerve this NGO has, to make these accusations and then claim tax benefits from the State of Israel." Smotrich said.