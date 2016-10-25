Scarlett Johansson opens popcorn chain in Paris

Pro-Israeli Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson, who aroused the wrath of the BDS organization in the past when she advertised Israeli company SodaStream, opened a popcorn chain last week in an upscale area of Paris.

Johansson attended the opening of the first branch of the chain in the Marais quarter of Paris and even served popcorn to the many fans who filled the streets outside the store in the hope of obtaining a portion of popcorn and getting to see the actress up close.

Johansson revealed in a press release that she has dreamed for a number of years of bringing the popcorn passion to Paris and added that she hopes it will turn into a "symbol of the friendship between the two cities I love most, Paris and New York."

In the past Johansson paid a price for the BDS opposition to her representing the Soda Stream company in their advertisements. The BDS attacked Soda Stream for manufacturing products in Judea and Samaria, eventually forcing the company to relocate to the Negev.

Johansson defended Soda Stream, saying that "SodaStream is a company that is not only committed to the environment but to building a bridge to peace between Israel and Palestine, supporting neighbors working alongside each other, receiving equal pay, equal benefits and equal rights. That is what is happening in their Ma’ale Adumim factory every working day.”

As a result of Johannson's statement she lost her position as Ambassador for British charity organization Oxfam.

SodaStream, which operates 25 factories worldwide offering products which allow users to carbonate beverages at home, said that its factory had employed 550 Palestinians who were afforded the same benefits as Israeli workers. In the wake of the company's relocation many of these workers lost their jobs.