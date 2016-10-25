IsraelNationalNews.com

Israeli police chief dances with Torah scrolls in Tel Aviv

During 'second hakafot' in nightclub, Israeli police chief dances with Torah.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yoni Ganot performs at second hakafot at 'Barbie'
Hundreds of people turned out for a post-Sukkot celebration of Israeli culture, Jewish heritage, and brotherly love.

During the "second hakafot" in a Tel Aviv nightclub, an Israeli police chief danced with the Torah.




