

Israeli police chief dances with Torah scrolls in Tel Aviv During 'second hakafot' in nightclub, Israeli police chief dances with Torah. Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: יוני קמפינסקי Yoni Ganot performs at second hakafot at 'Barbie' Hundreds of people turned out for a post-Sukkot celebration of Israeli culture, Jewish heritage, and brotherly love. During the "second hakafot" in a Tel Aviv nightclub, an Israeli police chief danced with the Torah.

















