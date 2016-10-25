Israeli police chief dances with Torah scrolls in Tel Aviv

Hundreds of people turned out for a post-Sukkot celebration of Israeli culture, Jewish heritage, and brotherly love.
During the "second hakafot" in a Tel Aviv nightclub, an Israeli police chief danced with the Torah.
|
Arutz Sheva Staff, 25/10/16 15:08
Yoni Ganot performs at second hakafot at 'Barbie'
צילום: יוני קמפינסקי
