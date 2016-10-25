Hillary violates regulations with 'Donald Ducks' campaign

In violation of federal election law, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton hired Donald Duck to troll Republican candidate Donald Trump's election campaign. According to Democratic sources, the Donald Duck deal was arranged with a nonprofit organization.

Federal election law prohibits potential presidential candidates from coordinating activities with outside groups.

The Americans United for Change (AUFC) was placed in charge of the Donald Duck campaign and paid a mascot to walk around holding signs. AUFC is exempt from both federal taxes and identifying their donors. They are not allowed to directly campaign for or against any candidate.

Convicted felon Robert Creamer was caught on camera saying Clinton personally chose the duck costume. He also said Clinton had asked that Donald Duck follow Trump around asking the Republican candidate why he was ducking taxes.

"At the end of the day, it was the candidate Hillary Clinton, the future president of the United States, who wanted ducks on the ground. So by G-d we would get ducks on the ground," Creamer said. "Don't repeat that to anybody."

Apparently, Clinton originally thought to use an Uncle Sam character, but ended up deciding on the duck instead.

Project Veritas action, who filmed the video, also described a scheme to bus Americans into other states to allow them to vote fraudulently. According to their founder, "they broke the law."

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook insisted on Sunday that Creamer "never had a relationship with the Clinton campaign." And Clinton strategist Joel Benenson said he was "pretty confident" there were no other Democrats engaged in similar activity.