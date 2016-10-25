Man who fainted writes public letter thanking God

Shuki Set, 39, fainted at the Biblical Marathon last Friday morning and was taken unconscious and in severe condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. Set works in Bnei Akiva and two high schools.

During Shabbat, his condition stabilized and he regained consciousness. On Monday night, Set wrote a Facebook post describing the miracle that took place and thanking the public for their prayers.

"It's still to early to draw conclusions, but it's never too early to be thankful. They tell me I went through several tough days, but 'those who experienced a miracle, do not recognize their own miracle' and how would I recognize my miracle if I was unconscious?!

"I'm not a man of words, and even now, I don't have the right words to describe my emotions, how I feel so embraced by everyone, how moved I am that so many people worried about me and prayed I would experience a miracle.

"It seems God has seen and heard the heartfelt prayers of so many people, and He doesn't want to ignore them. I have no other explanation for the enormous miracle I have experienced.

"I thank God for this great miracle, and promise to try not to disappoint Him and to use this second chance He's given me.

"I thank my close family, who never disappoints me and is always there worrying and embracing me.

"I thank my friends from Migron, who have been like a second family for us.

"I thank the medical staff, who were in the right place at the right time throughout this journey.

"I thank all my circles of friends, those who I know and those who I don't know, who have not stopped asking about me, praying for me, and offering their help.

"May we all have a good winter!"