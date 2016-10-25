Memorial for Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld

On Tuesday, candies will be distributed to hospitalized children in memory of Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld, the two Israeli children killed two weeks ago in an accident in Georgia.

The project was initiated by Achinoam's classmate Yarden Malichi, 10, and is called "Continuing Achinoam and Nevo's Smile."

Yarden's mother Ora Malichi told Yediot Ahronoth, "When I told my twin girls, Yarden and Katif, about the accident, they cried for a whole night. They said, 'People have to remember Achinoam, she needs to have a legacy.' And at about two in the morning, Yarden came to me and said she wants to start an association in Achinoam's memory. We sat and thought for a few days, until we decided to preserve Achinoam and Nevo's smiles, and make other children happy. On the day of their funeral, we bought candies and gave them out in HaEmek Hospital in Afula. My husband Daniel, who is a doctor, said we should take the initiative forward a few steps, so we turned to Facebook and asked others to participate in the project."

The Malichi family published a post calling for children all over the country to participate in the project and perpetuate the Greenfeld siblings' memory.

"Are your kids at home day after the holidays? Want a meaningful activity to do? Following the Sukkot holiday, we're on a mission to visit every hospital. Here's what to do: Choose your local hospital, buy candies kids love, and leave me a comment or a message. I'll send you notes to print, with our logo, and you'll hand the candies with the notes out to kids in the hospital. Our goal is to bring happiness to as many kids as possible."