'Hakafot Shniyot' celebrated tonight

Across Israel, Jews take to the streets singing and dancing with Torah scrolls in the customary conclusion to Sukkot and Simhat Torah.

Monday night sees communities across Israel take to the streets singing and dancing with Torah scrolls in the customary conclusion to the Sukkot and Simhat Torah festivals. Since the holiday is over in Israel, the dancing is accompanied by musicians and hassidic bands.

Among the most well attended are the Jerusalem Hakafot Shniyot in Beit HaRav Kook in the center of town, which was first Israeli Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook's home and where the Merkaz Harav yeshiva was originally founded.

Jewish communities outside of Israel continue to celebrate the festival for an extra day, as with most other major Jewish festivals.



The Hakafot Shniyot, (second round of dancing) is a repeat of celebrations marking the end and restart of the annual cycle of readings from the Torah.