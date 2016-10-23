Former pitcher: Why do Jews vote for Democrats?

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling made headlines over the weekend after asking CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview why Jewish people back the Democrats, Politico reports.

During the interview, Schilling announced that he is considering a 2018 Senate bid in Massachusetts as a Republican to unseat Democrat Elizabeth Warren. The former pitcher, who won three World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox, is registered as an independent but has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I would like to ask you something as a person who is practicing the Jewish faith and have since you were young, I don't understand, maybe this is the amateur, non-politician in me, I don't understand how people of Jewish faith can back the Democratic Party, which over the last 50 years have been so clearly anti-Israel, so clearly anti-Jewish Israel that I don’t know what else need to be done, said or happen — the Democratic Party is aligned with Israel only because we have agreements in place that make them have to be ” Schilling said.

Tapper clarified that he does not vote in presidential elections, does not support neither the Democratic nor the Republican party or speaks on behalf of the Jewish people, but replied to Schilling and said, “I would imagine, just to try to answer your question, one of the reasons many Jews are Democrats has more to do for social welfare programs and that sort of thing than it does for Israel."

He also pointed out he knows a lot of “Jews who are strong supporters of Israel and do support the Republican Party.”

Schilling’s comments caused a firestorm but the former pitcher later doubled-down on them during an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball with Chris Matthews"

Asked by Matthews if he wished to clarify his earlier statements, Schilling replied, "I'm apparently an anti-Semite now because I had the gall and the audacity to ask someone of the Jewish faith why or how they believe people of the Jewish faith vote Democrat."

"I mean, god forbid I listen to someone of the faith, rather than the media, who clearly are not biased and don't have an agenda," he continued.

Pressed by Matthews to explain why he thought Tapper could speak for all of those who practiced Judaism, Schilling said he was merely "curious" and added, "Liberals do it with Christians all the time. I'm not going to play the victim game because I'm a white male Christian, which apparently makes me a racist to anybody, that as long as -- if I don't speak out in favor of whatever it is they want me to speak out of."

Schilling, formerly the host of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, was dismissed by the network this past April after he promoted on social media what appeared to be offensive commentary against transgenders.

He was previously suspended for a month after posting a comment on Twitter that appeared to compare radical Muslims to Nazis.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)