B'tselem: We're not afraid of threats

B'tselem responded to Coalition Chairman David Bitan's announcement concerning revoking the citizenship of their new CEO, saying, "These threats don't scare us or our hundreds of thousands of Israeli supporters."

Zehava Galon (Meretz) wrote in her Twitter feed, "Maybe instead of working to revoke the citizenship of those who oppose you, MK Bitan, you should just give all the organizations black lists of who they're not allowed to hire? Let it be clear: Bitan is trying to gain political backing by knocking B'tselem, but he's doing it in a potentially dangerous way. In a democratic country, citizenship is a natural right. It doesn't depend on who the coalition heads like or don't like. This is the beginning of witch trials."

"You can oppose B'tselem's activities, but you have to understand that a trend of revoking citizenship is a dangerous trend," MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) said. "It's not just coming from an ordinary MK or the coalition chairman - it's what their commander wants. This is a negative atmosphere, that will lead to violence and incitement. Any Israeli citizen who cares about their country must oppose this."

Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich also opposed revoking B'tselem head Hagai Elad's citizenship, after Likud Coalition Chairman Bitan suggested the move in response to Elad's speech against Israel at the UN.