Motorcyclist dies after being run over

A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after being run over by a car on Route 581 between Kibbutz HaMa'apil and Ein HaHoresh in central Israel.

Initial investigations show the motorcycle was somehow overturned and the driver slightly injured, until a car ran over and killed him. Magen David Adom personnel attempted to revive the driver but were forced to pronounce him dead.

Paramedic Gal Rosen said, "When I arrived at the center of the road, I saw an unconscious 41-year-old man, without a hearbeat and not breathing, who had sustained severe injuries to his head when passersby attempted to resuscitate him. I attempted to administer first aid and to revive him with advanced breathing and massage techniques, but his injuries were too severe and within a short time we were forced to pronounce him dead."