Gazan who helped Israel gets 20 years in prison

Gaza citizen convicted of giving information on terrorists to Israeli intelligence, sentenced to 20 years of forced labor in jail.

The Gaza military court has sentenced R.A. to twenty years of imprisonment and forced labor after he was convicted of passing information to Israeli "occupiers."

This punishment is in accordance with the section 144 of the 1979 Punishment Law.

The court ruled that the accused first made contact with Israeli intelligence agencies in 2003, when he passed information on terrorist organizations, "military" outposts, offices and weapons factories, as well as members' personal information to the "enemy."