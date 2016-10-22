Hamas complains about security cameras

Senior Hamas official complains security cameras in Judea and Samaria are so Israel can 'expose terrorist cells.'

A Hamas spokesperson in Judea and Samaria, Hussam Badaran, called on the Palestinian organizations to discuss the issue of security cameras in Judea and Samaria, which in his opinion "expose our Palestinian militants and make it more difficult to commit terror attacks against the occupying forces and the settlers."

Badaran said the cameras Israel has put on Israeli roads, as well as the security cameras which have been installed in businesses and homes are used by Israel to gather information on terrorist cells and to prevent terror attacks.

Continuing this situation would cause the exposure of more "militants" and make it more difficult to carry out armed "fights" against Israel, he said.

Recently, security cameras led to the arrest of a terrorist cell in Ni'lin was caught, preventing a terror attack.