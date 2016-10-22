In Gettysburg speech, Trump outlines first 100 days in White House and what he plans to do.

In his Gettysburg speech on Saturday, Republican candidate Donald Trump spoke about what he plans to do in his first 100 days in the White House, though during a good part of the beginning of his speech was also spent emphasizing the differences between himself and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to Trump, the very fact that Clinton is running for president proves the system is rigged.

“She shouldn’t be allowed to run. She’s guilty of a very very serious crime. She should not be allowed to run. And just in that respect, I say it’s rigged. She should never have been allowed to run for the presidency based on what she did with emails and so many other things,” he said.

"Clinton isn't running against me, she's running against change," Trump said. "She's running against America's citizens, and against the voters. I never wanted to be a politician. I just wanted our America back."

He also spoke about those women who claim he sexually harassed them.

"Any woman who claims such things is lying in order to hurt my campaign. I'll sue them all after the elecions," he said.

On the subject of the two million infiltrators America is dealing with, he said, "We'll stop immigration from terror-prone countries from which we can't properly vet candidates. For example, Syria."

"We accept thousands of immigrants. I have no idea who they are, what they believe, or where they come from - and Clinton wants to increase the number of immigrants we accept. Islamic extremist terror is just around the corner. We need to be smart and tough. We can't let it happen. We're going to filter requests carefully."

Though Clinton seems to be doing better than Trump in polls and has a clear advantage over him in terms of experience, Trump has not given up hope and seems to be closing the gap between the two of them.

The symbolism of Trump's holding his "closing" speech in Gettysburg was not lost on supporters of either candidate.