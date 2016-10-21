London airport evacuated due to 'chemical scare'

London City Airport closed and evacuated following reports of a "chemical incident". Cause of the incident unclear.

London City Airport was closed and evacuated on Friday over reports of a "chemical incident", Sky News reports.

Paramedics treated 26 people in the incident. The airport was ultimately declared safe after firefighters and police wearing protective equipment carried out two complete sweeps of the airport building, finding no elevated readings.

During the evacuation, around 500 people were told to leave the airport and travelers were warned to expect "long delays".

London Ambulance's Assistant Director of Operations Paul Gibson, said, "We were called at 4:11 p.m. to reports of an incident at London City Airport.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including two single responders in cars, four ambulance crews, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team (medics specially trained to treat people in hazardous situations),” he added, according to Sky News.

"We are treating 26 patients at the scene for difficulty breathing, two patients have been taken to hospital."

On Twitter, the airport said the terminal had been evacuated due to a fire alarm and later tweeted that the terminal had reopened.

London City Airport focuses on business travelers heading to destinations in the UK, Europe and the United States. It serves more than 40 destinations, according to its Facebook page.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

According to Sky News, noted there is nothing at this stage to link the incident at London City to an apparent terror scare at the nearby North Greenwich tube on Thursday.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)