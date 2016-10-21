Thousands participate in Biblical Marathon

More than 3,000 participate in marathon, follow route of Binyaminite mentioned in Prophets.





A 39-year-old man fainted on Friday morning during the Biblical Marathon near the town of Shiloh in the Binyamin region.

He is currently in critical but stable condition, and is semiconscious in the ICU.

More than 3,000 people participated in the second International Biblical marathon in ancient Shiloh. Dozens of runners from Romania, England, Italy, Brazil, and the United States ran alongside Israeli runners from all over the Israel. The marathon started at 5:30 in the morning in Rosh HaAyin, with participants running the challenging track down to ancient Shiloh.

The Biblical Marathon follows the path of the "man of Binyamin" whose story is written in the Book of Shmuel (Samuel), from the battlefield at Even Haezer near Rosh HaAyin, down to Shiloh, where the Tabernacle was located.

Thousands of years after that historic journey, the people of Israel returned to their land. After the Six Day War, Maccabiah founder Yosef Yekutieli measured the distance and the length of the journey. His findings amazed him: the length of that historic journey was exactly the length of the modern Biblical Marathon - 42 kilometers.

The track, which crosses Ephraim, Binyamin, and Samaria, was secured by army and police forces prior and during today's marathon.

Ariel Rosenfeld of Kfar Saba won today's marathon.