Tourists: UNESCO should be ashamed of themselves

Tourists tour ancient towns, say UNESCO should be ashamed of themselves, call on world to support Israel.

Dozens of tourists from Holland, Germany, Norway and the United States came to visit Shiloh, Itamar, and Beit El over the Sukkot holiday, in a show of support for Israel after UNESCO's declaration and with a genuine desire to acquaint themselves with the land.

The tourists came with with the "Lev Haolam" organization, and bought from small Jewish businesses in Judea and Samaria, in an effort to oppose the economic boycott BDS has forced on Israel.

"Lev Haolam" works to give the international community an opportunity to show their support for the Jewish pioneers of Judea and Samaria.

Janet, a member of "Lev Haolam," and attorney Nati Rom, who led the tour, said the tourists felt they were watching the Bible come to life, on the Jewish people's holy Land of Israel.

"During the tour, members of Lev Haolam heard about UNESCO's horrific decision, and expressed their deep sorrow that UNESCO chose to support Islamic extremists, instead of supporting the State of Israel and worrying about human rights violations in Iran and Syria," they said.

Janet responded to UNESCO's decision saying, "I see this decision as absolutely horrific. I believe that this is a historical place, known for years as belonging to the Jewish people. I see UNESCO's declaration as a complete and utter lie. They should be ashamed of themselves and of their decision. I hope that countries the world over will regret voting for this lie, and will understand that recanting their vote is the right decision."

Attorney Nati Rom, founder of "Lev Haolam" said, "We call on all citizens of the world to support the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria, and to voice their support for Israel."