Watch: emotional meeting of childhood friends separated by Shoah

Two childhood friends who had not seen each other since the Holocaust finally meet in an emotional reunion.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

פגישה מרגשת בין החברות שנפרדו בשואה
Ofer Hadad



Livia and Shoshana, two childhood friends from northern Hungary who survived the Holocaust, met each other again 71 years after World War Two ended.




