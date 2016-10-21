

Watch: emotional meeting of childhood friends separated by Shoah Two childhood friends who had not seen each other since the Holocaust finally meet in an emotional reunion. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Livia and Shoshana, two childhood friends from northern Hungary who survived the Holocaust, met each other again 71 years after World War Two ended.

















