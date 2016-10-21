WATCH: Thousands celeberate Sukkot in Merkaz Harav





Loading....





Thousands of people attended the traditional Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration in Jerusalem's Merkaz Harav yeshiva, the religious Zionist flagship yeshiva founded by Israel's first Chief Rabbi Avraham Hacohen Kook.

Simchat Beit Hashoeva was a water-drawing celebration during the times of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. It was accompanied by songs, instruments, and dancing. A Talmudic quote says, "Whoever did not see the simchat beit hashoeva in his lifetime, has never seen true joy in his lifetime."

Today's celebrations, named after the original gathering, attempt to bring similar joy to the participants. Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebrations are held in every religious community throughout the Jewish world. Many people attend one or more celebrations per night, dancing and singing into the early hours of the morning.





Loading....



