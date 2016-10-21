Police attacked in Jerusalem

Tens of haredi youths surrounded a police car late Thursday night on Mekor Baruch St. in Jerusalem. The police had arrived in response to a complaint of excessive noise that was disturbing residents' sleep.

Some of the youths threw objects at the police car, puncturing the wheels. A female officer was transferred to the hospital, and a male officer whose hand was lightly wounded was treated at the scene.

Additional police forces called to the scene dispersed the rioters. One suspect was arrested.

The Jerusalem Police Department said, "The Israeli Police deal harshly with those who harm officers and squad cars or attempt to disrupt their activities. The police work for the public's sake, in order to keep order and ensure citizens' safety. We will work diligently to locate all parties involved in Thursday's attack and to bring the to justice."