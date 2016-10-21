WATCH: Jerusalem parade





The traditional "Mitchabrim B'tza'adat Yerushalayim" parade is one of the most central and colorful annual events in all of Israel. It is held during the intermediate days of the Sukkot holiday.

The parade events include a morning nature march, an event in Sacher Park, and a festive parade through the streets of Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the parade, including thousands of Israel-loving tourists who are in Israel for the Sukkot holiday, IDF soldiers from varying units, representatives of security and rescue forces, street artists, marching bands, and tens of different public and commercial groups.





