Trump's VP: We will accept a clear election result

Indiana Governor Mike Pence reiterates the Trump ticket would accept a clear election result but reserves the right to contest the result.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, reiterated on Thursday that Trump would accept a clear election result.

At the same time, Pence stressed during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, he and Trump are prepared to file a legal challenge against the results of the election in certain circumstances.

“The American people deserve a fair and honest election, and Donald Trump and I intend to see that they get it,” said Pence, according to Politico.

“As Donald Trump said earlier today in Ohio, of course we will accept a clear election result but we also reserve the right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of questionable results,” he added, echoing Trump’s earlier comments.

Trump caused an uproar when he said during Wednesday’s presidential debate that he might not concede the election, and will instead keep the nation “in suspense.”

On Thursday, he clarified that he would respect the election results “if I win."

Pence, who at times has moderated Trump's more controversial statements, has at recent rallies raised the specter of voter fraud affecting the election. He has been telling supporters in recent days that “vigilance is the price of freedom and an honest democracy,” and has encouraged them to monitor local polling places, noted Politico.

“Don’t kid yourself, voter fraud is real,” Pence said in Thursday’s speech, hitting the media for not stressing the issue.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama on Thursday criticized Trump for suggesting he may not honor the result of the presidential election, describing him as “dangerous” over the remarks.

“When you try to sow the seeds of doubt in other people’s minds about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy," Obama told a rally in Florida.

On Tuesday, Obama called on the Republican presidential candidate to “stop whining”, adding that Trump's claim is "not based on facts."