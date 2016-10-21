Obama says Trump is 'undermining democracy'

President Obama describes Trump as "dangerous" after he said he may contest the results of the presidential election.

President Barack Obama on Thursday criticized Republican presidential Donald Trump for suggesting he may not honor the result of the presidential election, describing him as “dangerous” over the remarks.

At Wednesday night’s third presidential debate, Trump said that he would “look at it at the time” when asked whether he would absolutely accept the result of the election.

On Thursday, he clarified that he would “totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election if I win.” He stressed that he reserves the right to contest the election results if he loses.

Responding to the remarks on Thursday and quoted by The Hill, Obama said, “This is just more than the usual standard lie.”

“That is not a joking matter," the president continued, speaking to a group of Hillary Clinton supporters during a rally at Florida Memorial University. "That is dangerous, because when you try to sow the seeds of doubt in other people’s minds about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy."

Obama accused Trump of “doing the work of our adversaries for them” by refusing to commit to accepting the election’s outcome.

Obama also sought to use Trump’s latest comments as a tool to motivate Democrats to vote early in the Sunshine State, where ballots can be cast as soon as Monday.

The president repeatedly said there is no evidence of the voter fraud Trump has spoken about, but added that’s not enough to dispel talk of a rigged election.

“There’s only one way we lose this election: If we don’t turn out to vote,” the president said, according to The Hill. “We’ve got to do it big; there has to be no doubt. Because the Donald is whining that the one is going to be rigged before the game is even over.”

“Of course, today he said, ‘It’s not rigged if I win,’ ” Obama continued. “He doesn’t even worry if what he says is true. This is just him worrying about him losing.”

The comments mark the second time this week that Obama has criticized Trump for asserting that the election is rigged.

On Tuesday, Obama called on the Republican presidential candidate to “stop whining”, adding that Trump's claim is "not based on facts."