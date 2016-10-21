Trump will accept the election results-if he wins

After Donald Trump would not say that he would accept the results of the residential election, he now says that he will accept if he wins.

After failing to say whether he would accept the results of the US presidential election at last night's final presidential debate, today Republican candidate pledged to accept the results of the election on one condition.

That he wins.

Speaking at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, Trump said, "I pledge to all of my voters and supporters, and to all of the people of the United States, that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election if I win.”

Trump said that he reserves the right to contest the election results if he loses.

Trump has been lagging behind his opponent, Hilary Clinton, in the polls. In recent weeks allegations of sexual assault have been made against Trump, accusations he has firmly denied.

During the debate Trump stated that he believed that the election was being rigged against him by Clinton and the media.

Clinton responded to Trump's refusal to commit to accepting the election results by accusing Trump of "talking down our democracy.