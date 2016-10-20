Sukkah burns down in Bayit Vegan

A sukkah on a residential building in Bayit Vegan caught fire and burned down. Firefighters now have the blaze under control.

Three firefighting units and a crane were called to deal with a fire that broke out in a sukkah on a residential building in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The sukkah was destroyed in the fire, and the exterior of the building suffered fire damage. Smoke also accumulated in several apartments.

Fire crews have gained control of the blaze and are working to vent the smoke out of the apartments.

Once the smoke has been cleared the Israel Fire and Rescue Services will begin an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.