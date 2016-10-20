Principal who glorified terrorist suspended

The Education Ministry suspended the school principal who posed with soccer team next to a banner praising the terrorist who murdered two.

A school principal from the Arab town of Issawiya near Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood, who was photographed with a banner praising the terrorist who murdered two people last week, was suspended by the Education Ministry.

According to a report by Channel 2, the principal and a physical education teacher were photographed alongside the school's soccer team, which was holding up a banner praising the terrorist.

The team's coach was arrested on suspicion of incitement.

Written on the banner was "The Hilal Al-Quds Club mourns the lion of al-Aqsa, the martyr, the hero Musbah Abu Sbeih."

When it was discovered that the teachers in the photograph received salaries from the Education Ministry Education Minister Naftali Bennett made the decision to summon them. The Ministry released a statement saying that “If this is indeed correct, it is serious incitement. Minister Bennett has ordered that those involved are immediately summoned by the ministry's director general for a clarification. Anyone who incites against Israel will not be employed in the field of education.”