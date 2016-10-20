IDF soldier injured in rock attack, one terrorist killed

One IDF soldier was injured after terrorists attack IDF patrol car with rocks. One terrorist killed.

An IDF soldier was wounded today when a group of Palestinian Arabs attacked a patrol vehicle with rocks north of Hevron. One of the attackers was killed when the soldiers opened fire in response.

Before opening fire, the soldiers left their vehicle and called out demanding that the terrorists stop their assault. When the terrorists continued to throw stones the soldiers fired a warning shot. Only then did the soldiers shoot and kill one of the terrorists.

One soldier suffered light injuries after being hit by the stones.

The IDF said that it is investigating the incident.