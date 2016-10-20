Government isn't building homes

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) visited the sukkah of Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, together with Welfare and Social Services Minister Haim Katz (Likud).

During their visit, Samaria Regional Council Head Dagan criticized the current government's building policies in Judea and Samaria.

"Unfortunately, any building happening today is not thanks to the most right-wing government in Israel's history, but to former governments, Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, who approved building plans in their day. We are still building off those approvals," Dagan said.

He warned that, "If Israel does not start approving new homes in Judea and Samaria, in a few years it will be impossible to build a single additional home in Samaria."

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to Dagan saying, "Today there is very little building. Planning is practically nonexistent. We're doing all we can to ensure that in 2017, there will be additional building projects and building in Samaria will reach new heights."

She also attacked the leftist organizations who abuse the Israeli Supreme Court's power to destroy Jewish towns such as Amona.

"There is a legal battle here, fought by those who are no longer popular and wish to force their agenda on the public. They are trying to fight the settlement of Judea and Samaria by abusing the Supreme Court's power. We are constantly working to win these legal battles. In the past year and a half, since I entered office, I have brought about a change in the government's response to the Supreme Court. I'm working to find answers to complex questions on the issues of building and privately-owned land."

Shaked added, "Amona needs to bring legalization of all Judea and Samaria towns, as well as strategic solutions, whether they involve changing the government's decision from 2011, or other strategies."