Netanyahu not doing enough to save Amona

A senior official says that Netanyahu is ignoring solutions that would save the town of Amona from destruction.

Senior officials in the Likud and Jewish Home parties criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's handling of the Amona situation and claimed that he is not doing enough to find a solution that would prevent the destruction of the town.

"Netanyahu is ignoring a solution that was presented to him before the judicial systemand the civil administration." a senior official told Arutz Sheva. "The Absentee Property Law is still possible as an alternative solution for the evacuees, but it is up to the Prime Minister to respond and to all of his resources to prevent this great destruction."

"Decision makers, led by Netanyahu, are not pushing themselves to find a solution for the residents." he added. "The civil administration is getting conflicting signals from the Prime Minster. If Netanyahu wanted he could very quickly instruct the civil administration to adopt the solution that was suggested to him."

Yesterday Neyanyahu rebuked Education Minister Naftali Bennet, who demanded that he act to prevent the destruction of Amona, by saying "I don't accept talk-backs."

Thousands of people gathered today to march in support of Amona. Among the marchers were MKs from various political parties, heads of local councils, rabbis, and other public figures