Kahlon: we don't need UNESCO's approval

Finance Minster says Bible proves Israel does not need approval of UNESCO, praises Jewish tradition.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon slammed the UNESCO vote to deny any Jewish connection to the holy places in Jerusalem.

"I wanted to check whether we needed UNESCO's certification for our connection with Jerusalem. Jerusalem is mentioned 670 times in the Bible, not counting its other names like Zion or Ariel. With all due respect to UNESCO and those other bodies, we don't need UNESCO's approval for Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel. The traditions of our fathers and mothers is what keeps us here."

Kahlon spoke at the HaKahal Festival celebrating Jewish renewal at the port of Tel Aviv.

"Every Jew in the world is entitled to enjoy our rich culture, the Bible, the Torah, and all the other wonderful things we have." Kahlon added.

"It is no secret that I come from a traditional house, and I want to say to you that the Bible is the place where I found the most critical decisions for our country."