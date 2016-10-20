President Rivlin visits Chief Rabbis in their 'Sukkot'

President Reuven Rivlin arrived this morning at the sukkah of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau at his home in Modi’in. The President was also accompanied by his staff.

During his visit, the President spoke with the Chief Rabbi about the UNESCO decision which denied the Jewish connection to Jerusalem’s holy sites.

President Rivlin said that “this decision is political and shows lack of recognition for the existence of Zionism.”

The Chief Rabbi added “UNESCO is an organization that is supposed to deal with education and culture, but it has made a decision that has proven that it isn’t educated and has no grasp on culture, and the prayer we say - "Unto Jerusalem, your city, in mercy may you return" - is mightier than any decision UNESCO can make.”

The Rabbi also visited the Sukkah of the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, in Jerusalem.

During his visit with the Rabbi, President Rivlin mentioned the Rabbi’s statement about the current genocide in Syria, when he referred to the situation in Syria as a “small holocaust”.

President Rivlin said he has received many reactions to that statement, and said that it is important that a spiritual leader spoke up about the issue. The Rabbi responded that he felt it was important to speak about these issues and bring them to the attention of the public after history has shown that Jews have suffered from the world's silence. “Our silence about this issue is unacceptable,” the Rabbi said.

Rabbi Yosef presented the President with his latest halachic guidebook outlining the Jewish laws pertaining to the four plant species used on Sukkot and to Simchat Torah. The President mentioned that, last year, he received a book in the same series that outlined laws of Sukkot, and that he hopes to finish this book by next year.