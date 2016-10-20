Haredi school principal refuses female student

The student, who has been sitting at home for 35 days, is barred from a school because her sister is studying at an academic college.

Another clash occurred between the ministry of education and a Haredi educational institution: A Haredi school principal is refusing to accept a female student based on the fact that her older sister is studying at an academic institution of higher learning.

According to a report from Reshet Bet, the principal, with support from the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, is refusing to accept the student because her older sister continued her education at the Jerusalem College of Technology - Lev Academic Center, an orthodox academic college, after she graduated from 12th grade.

An appeals committee from the ministry of education has informed the principal that this behavior is impermissible, but the principal was not swayed.

"The student will not study here even if 500 other students and the teachers have to suffer because of it,” the principal is quoted as saying.

The ministry of education released a statement in response saying that the principal is obligated to accept the student at the school immediately. If he does not, then the ministry will take action against him in accordance with the law.

In an interview, the father of the student said that his daughter has been sitting at home for 35 days. “I am Haredi and I vote for UTJ,” he said, and added that he has appealed to MK Gafni, who denied that he is supporting the school’s decision. “Our representation in the ministry of education has failed,” he said.