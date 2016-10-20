IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

What should countries do about mass refugee migration?

ILTV speaks with Dir. of Amnesty Intl. Israel Yonatan Gher and Former Dep. Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon.

ILTV,

Danny Ayalon
Danny Ayalon
צילום: ILTV




Tags:ILTV


Related Stories