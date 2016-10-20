Police suspect motorcycle 'accident' was part of terror attempt

Police suspect that an accident that turned into a fight last night in Jerusalem was, in fact, part of an attempted terror attack.

Police suspect that an accident that turned into a fight last night in Jerusalem was, in fact, part of an attempted terror attack.

The incident took place after an Arab motorcyclist hit a pedestrian, after which the driver got off his motorcycle - apparently when an altercation started with the pedestrian - and started hitting the pedestrian and his friend with his motorcycle helmet.

Police patrolling the area arrived to the scene and arrested the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old resident of the Arab neighborhood of Silwan in Jerusalem. The pedestrians were evacuated to the hospital with light wounds.

In the course of the investigation, the scene of the incident was searched for suspicious items, and a knife belonging to the Arab motorcyclist was found.

Police are investigating the possibility that the motorcyclist had intended to use the knife to commit a stabbing terrorist attack before escaping on his motorcycle.

The conditions of the extension of the arrest of the motorcyclist are to be determined later today.