18-year-old youth stabbed to death in Rehovot

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death last night in Rehovot during a street fight.

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death last night in Rehovot during a street fight.

The youth had been critically injured and evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, where doctors were forced to pronounce his death. Police arrived at the scene after people reported hearing shouts from the area.

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and have detained several suspects.

“When we arrived at the scene we saw an 18-year-old youth lying unconscious on the sidewalk, suffering from invasive wounds to his upper body and limbs,” MDA medic Elon Malameh, who treated the victim at the scene, related.

“We immediately administered emergency aid to stop bleeding, and gave advanced CPR, and quickly evacuated the injured person, in critical condition, to the hospital.”