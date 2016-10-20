Ivanka Trump: My father's comments were 'a bit jarring'

Daughter of Republican presidential candidate refers to her father’s comments about women but notes he had apologized.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on Wednesday called her father’s comments about women that were caught on a leaked tape “crude” and “a bit jarring,” but said they were not consistent with the man she knows and noted that he had apologized for those remarks.

“That’s not language consistent with any conversation I’ve ever had with him, certainly, or any conversation I’ve overheard,” she said at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit and quoted by Buzzfeed. “So it was a bit jarring for me to hear.”

“He recognizes it was crude language,” Ivanka Trump noted, adding, “He was embarrassed that he had said those things and he apologized.”

Ivanka Trump’s comments come just days after Melania Trump defended her husband’s comments as “boy talk” that got out of hand.

“Sometimes I say I have two boys at home,” she told CNN. “I have my young son and I have my husband. I know how some men talk and that’s how I saw it.”

Melania placed much of the blame for those comments on Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, who she said had “egged on” Trump “to say dirty and bad [things].”

Following the release of the 2005 tape, over 160 leaders of Trump’s own Republican party withdrew their support for him. Trump, however, remained unfazed and made clear he would not drop out of the presidential race.