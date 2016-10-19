Rivlin: How can anyone doubt connection between us and Jerusalem

At open house President Rivlin questions how anybody could doubt the connection between the Jews and Jerusalem.

During the course of the open day for the public at the president's house,President Rivlin referred to the connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem in the wake of the UNESCO decision to deny a Jewish connection to the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

"Sukkot is a festival which indelibly connects between Jerusalem and our faith and between the tradition and history of our nation. Some people think that they can call into doubt the connection between the Jewish nation and Jerusalem," said Rivlin, emphasizing that the Jewish nation has proofs not just from the Bible but from "every stone in Jerusalem which our nation had a part in building."

Rivlin added that with all the criticism of Israel, the Sukkot festival should teach the world about the desire of the Jewish people for peace.

"Many people from around the world, including world leaders, presidents, prime ministers, ministers and heads of religions come to visit us," said Rivlin and stressed that Sukkot is celebrated around the theme of the 'Sukkah of peace' which hopes for peace for the entire world with Israel the nation that can bring peace to the world.

Harel Toobi, director of the president's residence, told Arutz Sheva about the unique aspects of the open Sukkah at the president's house this year, with all kinds of exhibitions relating to Israeli industry being displayed to the public.

The president brought the blue-white Israeli products in order to highlight the Israeli economy which really relates to all of us," explained Toobi. "The Israeli industry has to deal with boycotts, branding Israeli products and other difficulties. We see this all around the world so we thought to silhouette these challenges and the daily activities of this industry at the president's residence."

"Many times we want to buy something from abroad because we think that the quality is good," said Rivlin."I want to tell you that abroad people think the best items come from Israel."