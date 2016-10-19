Another member of Greenfeld family released from hospital

11 year old boy whose siblings were killed in a car crash in Georgia, released from hospital.

Yiftach Greenfeld, the 11 year old boy who was injured in an automobile accident in which two of his siblings were killed was released from the hospital today.

The accident occurred while the Greenfeld family was driving through the Caucasian Mountains while on vacation in Georgia.

Yiftach's father, Hanoch, and younger brother, Ivry, who were also injured in the accident, were released from the hospital last week. His mother, Noa, remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The funeral for the children killed in the accident, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld, took place last Friday in Mitzpe Netofa in the Galilee.