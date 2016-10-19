Hamas: Israel lying about negotiations for soldiers bodies

Hamas spokesman accuses Israeli government of lying about negotiations to return bodies of fallen soldiers from Gaza.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for the Hamas military wing the al-Qassam Brigade, published a message Tuesday to mark the fifth anniversary of the deal which brought home kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

In a video Obeida claimed that Israel will be forced to pay a price for any agreement.

Hamas is still holding the bodies of two IDF soldiers who were killed during Operation Protective Edge, in addition to an Israeli citizen who accidentally wandered into Gaza.

Obeida claimed that "the enemy" is deliberately avoiding the fulfillment of its commitments in order to "deceive" the Israeli public.

He also accused Israel of violating its commitment not to rearrest prisoners released in the Shalit deal.

Israel has rearrested a number of prisoners who were exchanged for Shalit because they resumed terrorist activities after being released. Six Israelis had been murdered by terrorists freed in the Shalit deal by 2015.

Obeida said that Hamas' achievements in the Shalit deal, in which over a thousand prisoners were released, including terrorists with blood on their hands, were just the beginning and that Hamas would gain similar achievements in future swaps.