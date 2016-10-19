Housing Minister: World must stop UNESCO hypocrisy

Housing Minister Yoav Galant, the head of the Israeli delegation to the UN Habitat conference in Ecuador, spoke about the UNESCO decision to deny the Jewish connection to Jerusalem from the conference.

"Israel is the only country in the Middle East which respects and preserves the value of pluralism. Unfortunately, yesterday UNESCO (again) adopted a resolution which casts doubt on the connection Jews have with the Temple Mount. This resolution is not only an insult to Jerusalem, it is an attack on the history of the Jewish people throughout the generations. This is a distortion of and rewriting of history, all to serve political ends," Galant said.

He added that "Jerusalem, the City of David, is the beating heart of the Jewish people and is also holy to other religions. The nations of the world should not allow the organization to spread this hypocrisy."

At the conference Galant spoke of Israel's achievements in the field of urban development, saying that "Over 90% of Israelis live in urban areas. In the 68 years of its existence Israel has faced complex challenges and accomplished the unthinkable, creating a reality in which there is a growing economy, stability, and urban development, all while absorbing millions of immigrants and seeing its population increase tenfold. Developing nations are studying the (Israeli) methods of settlement."

Galant said that "In order to continue to address the challenges it faces, Israel this year established a national headquarters for urban development. Urban renewal projects have increased threefold. Projects have been funded again after many years of being without a budget. And funds have been dedicated to public housing projects to ensure affordable housing for families and young couples. I hope that at the next conference, 20 years from now, we will witness the fruits of cooperation, prosperity, and peace."