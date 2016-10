'Proud to be the nephew of Jewish Music Superstar' Benny Friedman is in Israel for the holidays and we sat down to talk about his "one in a lifetime" hit and his famous musical relative Yoni Kempinski,

צילום: Benjamin Korn bkdesignsonline.com Benny Friedman The "Magen L'Choleh" music festival will take place at The Jerusalem Theater at 8:00pm on Saturday Night, October 22. Jewish Music stars Benny Friedman and Mordechai Shapiro will share the stage with one of Israel’s favorite and successful performers Ishay Ribo.