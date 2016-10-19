Tragedy in India: Israeli hiker falls to his death

56 year old Israeli hiker dies after falling from steep cliff while hiking in northern India.

An Israeli citizen, Ariel Freeman, age 56, from Nir Tzvi, was killed on Tuesday evening while hiking in the Himalaya Mountains of Northern India.

Freeman's wife said that they and their son and another couple were hiking towards the glaciers that are at the source of the Ganges River, when Freeman slipped and fell from a steep cliff and was killed.

The family could only report the death when they reached an area with mobile phone reception.

Freeman's body was identified from his shirt, and the family is working to obtain a death certificate and other relevant documents so they can bring his body back to Israel for burial.

Israel's foreign ministry is assisting the Freeman family in their efforts to bring his body back.