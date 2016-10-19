5 arrested for shooting at soldiers

It was released for publication Wednesday night that 5 people were arrested after a joint investigation by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the police, in connection with a terror attack in which IDF soldiers were fired upon by multiple assailants near the village of Ni’ilin.

There were no Israeli casualties from the attack, which took place on the eve of Yom Kippur . The terrorists fled after opening fire on the soldiers.

That night forces from the Ephraim Brigade, in cooperation with the Shin Bet and the elite Duvdevan unit that operates in Judea and Samaria, went into the village and arrested the suspects.

Two days after the arrests, another operation was carried out in the village. Arrests were made of individuals suspected of aiding the attack, weapons were confiscated, and a vehicle used in the attack was confiscated.

During the investigation it was determined that the suspects, who are all minors and residents of Ni'ilin, bought their weapons from weapons traffickers in Samaria and deliberately set out to try to kill IDF soldiers.