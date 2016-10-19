Danon: US will stop anti-Israel Security Council resolution

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN says that the UN's funding of B'Tselem has to stop and that Israel can still count on the US at the UN.

The UN Security Council will meet today to discuss the situation in the Middle East, a few days after B'Tselem head Hagai El-Ad testified at an informal hearing on Jewish houses in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon intends to speak hard truths at today's meeting.

"I will call for an end to the farce that is the funding B'Tselem receives from the UN. How 'surprising' it is that the same organization that gets funded is invited to give testimony to the supposedly 'objective' members of the Council? This is unacceptable, and we have to expose the hypocrisy in the Security Council." Danon said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

What damage do you think was done by the testimony of the head of B'Tselem?

"The message we heard after the meeting last week was that 'an Israeli organization said this.' While we know that B'Tselem only represents the radical fringes of Israeli society, the UN delegates say that an Israeli organization, which is supposedly legitimate, gave us an overview of the situation and showed us maps-and it also gets UN funding!" Danon said.

"This is unacceptable. We have to tell them the truth, that if they want to hear the true Israeli position, they can hear it from us. I am going to tell them the truth about Jerusalem and about our rights to the land of Israel."

The government in Jerusalem is very afraid of a political move by the Security Council. Do you see such a move happening?

"The Palestinians are definitely using political and diplomatic terrorism to turn up the heat. They intend to promote a move in the Security Council immediately after the US elections. I have heard this from certain European delegates. If they make such a move I have no doubt that our friend the United States will put a stop to it. It won't contribute to anything, and it won't help any Palestinian or aid the peace process."

What about the recent anti-Israel resolution by UNESCO?

"As someone who is familiar with these institutions, it is just a (political) theater and we should not ascribe too much importance to it, even if it is outrageous and upsetting. This is the arena they choose to bash Israel in. The same nations that voted for this bizarre resolution have to understand that if they do not recognize the Jewish connection to Jerusalem, they are also denying its connection to Christianity. Therefore, these countries know how ridiculous this vote was. It's sad to see these important countries following what the Palestinians say even when it accomplishes nothing other than getting headlines for a day or two."