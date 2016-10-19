Prof. Dana: Islam originally recognized Jews as owners of Israel

In the wake of the latest UNESCO decision, Prof. Nissim Dana of the Middle Eastern affairs department at Ariel University discussed in an Arutz Sheva interview the early Islamic attitude towards the connection between Jerusalem and Israel and Judaism.

Dana stated that he had investigated the early Islamic sources and had even published a book on the subject entitled " To Whom Does This Land Belong?: New Insights into the Koran, and revealed that Islam absolutely does not have a claim to the Land of Israel - even by its own standards as it recognizes the Jews as the owners of this country and of Jerusalem. Nowadays however Muslims seem to be following the maxim 'Don't confuse us with the facts' and it is impossible to change beliefs which they have assimilated over the last few generations even by presenting them with facts from their own sources.

Dana said that "Islam was born in the seventh century C.E. and the Jewish temple existed many years before so that it is impossible to confuse historical facts. Hundreds of years before Islam there was a connection between Jews and Jerusalem."

If Islam is comfortable with historical events preceding it, how can it change such things as the binding of Yitzhak to the 'binding of Yishmael' and create an entire festival around it?

Professor Dana agrees with this claim and says that "About twenty five percent of the Koran is stories culled from the Bible. Some are brought as they were written and others are ascribed to Muslims. One of these is the story of the binding of Yitzhak, the Akeidah, which was changed and ascribed to Yishmael. Islam is not ashamed to doctor history. This is a well-known fact and on their Sacrifice Festival they talk about the binding of Yishmael and not Yitzhak."

Prof. Dana adds that the greatest commentator of the Koran, Tabari, who died at the beginning of the eighth century, candidly stated that it was Yitzhak who was bound by Avraham. However the general consensus in Islam is that Yishmael was bound. Dana says that this brings to mind the absurd expression "don't confuse me with the facts."

However Prof. Dana adds that for the sake of honesty we should mention that Dr. Sari Nusseibeh, one of the heads of the Al-Kuds University in Jerusalem, recognized the fact that Temple Mount originally housed the Temple before the mosques were built there. He nearly paid with his life for an article he wrote to this effect.

Don't Muslims realize the linguistic connection between 'Kuds' and the Hebrew word Kodesh and the expression Beit El-Mukads which is almost identical with the Hebrew term Beit Mikdash (Temple)? Doesn't this testify that the holy Islamic sites are built on places which were originally holy to Jews?

Prof. Dana says that "Logic would dictate that this is indeed the case but they are not concerned with the facts which contradict the widespread Islamic belief that they were here and we threw them out tearlier nations like the Canaanites who were Arabs. They see themselves as descendants of the Canaanites."