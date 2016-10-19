Thousands of Israelis make pilgrimage to President's sukkah

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama opened the Presidential Sukkah to the public today. The president of Israel traditionally opens his Sukkah to the public on the Intermediate Days (Chol Hamoed) of Sukkot.

The theme this year was "Made in Israel: the Blue and White Industry at the President's Sukkah" in collaboration with the ‘Blue and White’ initiative of the Ministry of Economy and The Manufacturers Association of Israel. Blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, form an expression used to signify Israeli products.

The event included a variety of activities for all ages to learn about the economy and products manufactured in Israel. There was a poetry recitation and children were able to interact with robots which are programmed in Israeli academic institutions. There was also a musical show as well as numerous interactive video presentations.

The president said that although he was hosting guests at his Sukkah, since he represents the people of Israel, it was actually their Sukkah in a sense and he himself was a guest in that Sukkah.

Tomorrow morning President Rivlin is meeting the Chief Rabbi of Israel's Ashkenazi community, Rabbi David Lau at his sukkah in Modiin. He will then meet with the Chief Rabbi of Israel's Sephardic Community, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, at his sukkah in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem.