Steinitz: UNESCO decision 'anti-Semitic'

In an Arutz Sheva interview, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Yuval Steinitz discussed the UNESCO decision to deny a connection between the Jewish people and the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

Steinitz described the decision as "wretched" and said that he was not surprised as "it follows a tradition over many years of anti-israel and in this case also anti-Jewish and anti-Semitic decisions issuing from the UN. UNESCO is one of the organizations which excels in these kind of decisions.

"We will continue to build and develop the land of our forefathers and in Jerusalem our holy city, even as some people will try to distort history or deny it or will not face up to historical realities," said the minister.

Steinitz added that despite the UNESCO decision, Muslims and Christians confirm the connection between Israel and Jerusalem. "So what if the cultural organization of the UN doesn't recognize it? It's a shame and a disgrace but the decision is not even worth the paper it is written on. It has no ramifications. We will continue to build the country."