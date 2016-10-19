Bennet: Teachers will receive full salaries

Education Minister Naftali Bennet responded today to the teachers’ protest against the lowering of their salary for September. Tens of teachers flocked to the Ministry of Education in Tel Aviv to protest.

“The teachers of Israel will receive full salaries and on time. Teachers, please come and meet with us.” Bennet wrote on his official Fabeook page. He called upon teachers to appeal to call lines and to come to the reform committee meetings which will take place next month.

“In the last few days, a problem has surfaced that has actually existed in the past few years in the educational system. I am dedicated to solving that issue during my term in office, the way we dealt with the issue of classroom size, teachers’ aids and mathematics," the minister stated.